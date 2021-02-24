Higgins challenges Biden to operate without any petroleum-based products

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — Rep. Clay Higgins has issued a challenge to U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration to operate without using “any oil and gas energy or petroleum-based products.”

Higgins, in a press release, said the resolution highlights the importance of the oil and gas industry to modern life, noting that:

The Biden administration’s energy policies jeopardize the well-being and security of the entire citizenry of the United States;

America’s petrochemical industry leads the world in efficient, clean, and safe operations;

Biden administration policies would move energy production to less-regulated foreign nations with horrible ecological records; and

Fossil fuel energy sources and petroleum-based products make modern life possible.

The resolution also calls on the Biden administration to prohibit the use of petroleum-based products on White House grounds, including but not limited to: cameras, microphones, mobile devices (phones and tablets), desktops, laptops, printers, coffee makers, plastic or laminated identification cards, ink pens, refrigerators, microwaves, ice cube trays, plastic drinking cups, cleaning products, surgical masks, plexiglass, trash and recycling bins, oil-based paintings, furniture, cosmetic products, soaps and toiletries, and clothing and shoes.

