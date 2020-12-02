HHS Assistant Secretary to join Gov. Edwards for COVID-19 briefing today at 3 p.m.

Adm. Brett Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health, speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon and he is expected to be joined by the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and has spent the last few months warning that the country’s situation is “tenuous” but that Americans can indeed control the virus by practicing what he calls the “3W’s” — watching your distance from others, wearing a mask and frequently washing your hands.US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled.

Watch the press conference live below: