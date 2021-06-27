HEROES: Two LSU students provide medical assistance on long flight

"Way to Geaux Tigers! You do us proud!!!"

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two women stepped up when it matted on a recent flight to Greece.

Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris both attend LSU Health New Orleans and are already showing their prowess as future doctors.

While on the flight to Greece, a call went out about a medical emergency onboard.

No medical professionals responded so that is when Heather and Lauren jumped into action.

After identifying themselves as medical students, the two women went to care for a woman who “had become lightheaded and fell due to low blood sugar and being overheated,” according to the LSU Health Sciences Center.

Heather and Lauren began to care for the woman by calming and cooling her while on the phone with a doctor.

Juice and food was provided while the two medical students monitored the woman’s pulse, blood pressure and blood sugar.

In the end, the woman felt better in no small part because of the work done by Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris.