SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is less than one week away, and it’s time to make your plans on where to scare up some tasty treats. Cities across ArkLaTex host safe and fun trick-or-treating events with lots to offer; here’s where you can find some sweet Halloween goodies and more.

City Trick or Treat Times

Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas / Oklahoma

Louisiana

Arcadia

Trick or Treat
Downtown Arcadia
Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Blanchard

Trunk or Treat
Poke Salad Pavillion
Oct. 28, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bossier

Trick or Treat
Bossier Parish Courthouse, 3rd and 4th floors
Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Greenwood

Trunk or Treat
William Peters Town Park
Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Homer

Trunk or Treat
The Square at City Hall
Oct. 31, begins at 5:00 p.m.

Logansport

Trick or Treat
Along the riverfront
Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Many

Trick or Treat
San Antonio Avenue
Oct. 31, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Neighborhoods
Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Minden

Trunk or Treat
Minden Recreation Center
Oct. 28, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Shreveport

SPAR Trunk or Treat
Cargill Sports Complex
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Vivian

Trick or Treat
On the square
Oct. 31, begins at 5:30 p.m.

Zwolle

Trick or Treat
Businesses
Oct. 31, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Neighborhoods
Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas

De Queen

Trick or Treat
The Square
Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Sports Plex
Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

Hope

Trunk or Treat
Downtown
Oct. 28, begins at 6:00 p.m.
Haunted Drive Through
Fair Park
Oct. 31, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m

Prescott

Trick or Treat
Elm Street and Residence Homes
Oct. 31, begins at 5:30 p.m.

Texarkana

Trunk or Treat
Spring Lake Park
Oct. 28, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Texas

Carthage

Trick or Treat
On the square
Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Center

Halloween in the Hole
Center High School baseball field
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Daingerfield

Trunk or Treat
Daingerfield City Park
Oct. 28, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Linden

Trick or Treat
On the square
Oct. 28, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant

Trunk or Treat
On the square
Oct. 28, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

New Boston

Trunk or Treat
Trailhead Park Pavilion
Oct. 29, begins at 4:00 p.m.
Trick or Treat
Citywide
Oct. 31, no set hours

Texarkana

Trunk or Treat
Spring Lake Park
Oct. 28, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oklahoma

Broken Bow

Trick or Treat
Main Street and Broadway
Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Idabel

Trick or Treat
Main Street
Oct. 31, begins at 3:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat Maps

Nextdoor’s Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.