NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — As freezing temperatures creep into Louisiana this week, animal rights advocates are asking pet and livestock owners to make sure animals have shelter.

Louisiana law requires pet owners to give proper food, water, veterinary care, and shelter to their furry friends, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA). Organization Director Jeff Dorson said volunteers are responding to reports of animals being tied up in freezing rain.

“We are deeply concerned by the high number of calls we continue to receive on this issue. Providing a large, insulated dog house, bedding, or bringing your pets inside should be the proper course of action for any pet owner,” said Dorson.

Those who own livestock are suggested by the organization to provide animals with lean-tos, stalls, sheds, or barns to keep warm in freezing temperatures.

Animal cruelty or neglect can be reported to HSLA at humanela.org/report-cruelty.