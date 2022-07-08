LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The head of Louisiana State Police got pulled over on the Basin Bridge for speeding recently and admits to being pulled over at least one other time.

In an interview with WAFB, Col. Lamar Davis said he was not ticketed during either stop. He was also unable to recall how fast he was going in either situation. He told WAFB, he needed to “slow [his] butt down” when he was caught speeding along I-10.

WAFB reported that the most recent stop happened near Ramah. Louisiana State Police Captain Nick Manale, head of LSP Public Affairs, said the responding trooper “utilized his discretion and did not issue a citation” to Davis.

Late Thursday evening, July 7, Louisiana State Police released both the trooper’s limited body camera footage as well as a snippet of video captured from the trooper’s dash cam recorder to WAFB. However, the body camera footage that was released cuts off as soon as the trooper exits his vehicle and recognizes that the motorist he has just pulled over is his boss, Colonel Lamar Davis.

Davis defended that trooper in an interview with WAFB saying that the trooper’s actions fell within LSP policy.

On August 1, a new state law goes into affect which strengthens penalties for speeding along Basin Bridge.