Haynesville police chief arrested on malfeasance in office & stolen firearms charges

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The police chief of a northwest Louisiana town has been arrested on multiple warrants following an investigation by the FBI and Louisiana State Police.

Haynesville Police Chief Anthony Smith, 56, is charged with five counts of theft of firearms and malfeasance in office.

According to LSP, the Federal Bureau of Investigations ended an investigation in 2020 that alleged Smith committed malfeasance in office and was in possession of stolen firearms. The FBI referred the case to the Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s office.

Early Friday morning, the Claiborne Parish District Attorney told LSP’s Bureau of Investigations to execute an arrest warrant for Smith. LSP BOI was also told to execute two search warrants issued by the Claiborne Parish Grand Jury.

Smith was taken into custody Friday afternoon on those arrest warrants. He was booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center on his charges.