Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Haughton woman shares how heavy storms damaged her property

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) -Is everybody calling this a tornado or just a wind blow? I don’t know. To me it was a tornado cause I heard a big old boom you know,” said Lucille Jacobs.

That’s how she described Saturday morning’s storms as it hit her home off of Highway 157 in Haughton. It was just after 1:30 a.m. when Jacobs heard a loud bang against her house.

“My momma always said when there’s a storm, she always did wake us up….and (said) ‘get dressed’” she said. “So I put on my robe and I (sat) there in the chair. We got a little black dog…(and) he got in my lap and I just (sat) there holding him.”

While she was in her home heavy winds were ripping up trees in the front and the back of her home. When the sun rose, she was finally able to see all the damage done around her and her family’s property.

Unfortunately, the damage has left her without electricity

“I walked out to the highway and all them lines is down out there…all them electric lines,” she said. “I said ‘Lord we can’t even get out. We stuck and can’t move.’”

The storms also left her with some minor damage to the inside of her home, but despite everything, she’s grateful to be standing here telling her story.

“I thanks the good Lord it didn’t have no more than it did,” she said. “We alive cause this is material things, you can get this back. We gonna clean it up and everything is going to be alright.”

Jacob says this isn’t her first time experiencing heavy storms and tornadoes. She says she survived a tornado and married her husband on the same night back in 1964.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

52°F Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories