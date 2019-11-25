Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Hard Rock Hotel whistleblower claims deportation is retaliation

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –  Joel Ramirez Palma told his wife Tania that he thought the construction of the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street wasn’t being done the way it should be.

Ramirez is an undocumented immigrant who’s worked in New Orleans construction for 18 years.  But when he started working this past summer on the new Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street, he told Tania that the measurements he was taking weren’t right.

He said that as the building went up it was lopsided — that it should have been level but was off by as much as 3 inches.  He told Tania that he had complained to his supervisors about the problem five times and they ignored him.

Then, on October 12th, Ramirez heard the sound of metal crashing onto metal and he started to run.  The upper floors of the hotel were starting to fall on top of each other. Ramirez said the stairs were jammed with other workers trying to get out, so he jumped from the 14th floor to the 13th, and made his way down to the 8th floor where he jumped to the 7th.  After that, all he remembered was waking up with a feeling that he couldn’t breathe, while someone gave him water.

Still, Ramirez recovered enough that day to answer a few questions from a local Spanish-language newspaper reporter.  He said he didn’t know what had caused the collapse but he was grateful to God to survive it. 

He didn’t mention the name of the contractor, and he didn’t complain about the construction to the reporter. He simply said that he and his co-workers were glad to be alive.  At the time, he didn’t know that three of them had been killed.

Two days later, Border Patrol agents arrested Ramirez and turned him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  His lawyers say he’s locked up in an ICE detention center near Alexandria, and that his deportation is imminent.

Acting Press Secretary for the regional office of ICE, Bryan Cox, says Ramirez had exhausted his appeals to stay in the country on October 3– nine days before the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

But Ramirez’ lawyers claim ICE is under pressure to deport him because he was a whistleblower– a claim that Cox adamantly denies.

Ramirez’ immigration lawyer, Homero Lopez, says that Ramirez doesn’t want to be deported- obviously- but that he doesn’t want Lopez to file an appeal for him to stay, either.

Lopez says Ramirez is in terrible pain from an eye injury and doesn’t want to languish in jail. Tania says a piece of fiberglass fell into her husband’s eye while he was working on another job– for the same contractor he complained about at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories