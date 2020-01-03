Hard Rock Hotel not coming down until December 2020, city says

New Orleans Fire Department personnel stand by the scene of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. New Orleans officials say the chances of a missing worker’s survival after the collapse are diminishing, and they have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery mode. News outlets report Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says they shifted Wednesday ahead of a possible tropical storm. McConnell says chances of the missing worker’s survival will be considered nearly “zero” if no sign of him turns up by Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

City officials say the latest plan submitted by the building’s owner has pushed the timeline back tremendously.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The Hard Rock Hotel, which collapsed on Oct. 12, will not be stabilized until at least May and won’t be demolished until at least December, city officials said Friday.

According to New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell, the updated timeline is based on the most recent plans submitted to the city by the project developers,1031 Canal Development LLC. Prior to those plans, which were given to the city Dec. 24, the date to shore up the building was Feb. 28.

“The City has made it clear to the ownership that they are unhappy with the timeline,” McConnell said in New Orleans City Hall Friday. “The mark was missed, it’s more than doubled the timeline.”

McConnell said the proposed process to install shores to stabilize the building was very labor-intensive and involved assembling several hundred four-by-four scaffolds to connect all the way to the roof of the building. He stressed it’s the responsibility of Canal Development to demolish the building.

“They caused it, it’s their job to fix this thing,” McConnell said. “It is their responsibility to do this, the plan they have submitted is the plan going forward and we have asked them to shorten it.”

The unfinished hotel at the corner of Canal and Rampart streets partially collapsed Oct. 12, 2019, killing three people and injuring dozens more. The bodies of two workers, 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola and 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly, are trapped inside and can not be recovered safely ahead of the planned demolition.

The collapse forced an evacuation zone around the construction site, impacting businesses, traffic, tourism and more in the aftermath. Multiple lawsuits were quick to surround the incident as federal investigators continued to investigate the cause and city officials calculated the growing costs of clean up.

The timeline to take down the building had changed several times since its collapse, with engineers for Canal Developers switching from plans for an implosion to a piece-by-piece demolition.

Developers recently requested permits to demolish three buildings surrounding the collapsed site. The plan would involve tearing down three buildings — two on Canal Street and one on Iberville Street — in order to demolish the partially collapsed hotel.

Engineers and city leaders decided against contractors’ original plans to implode the site because of concerns over damaging nearby buildings.