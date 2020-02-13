Hard Rock ‘confused’ by delays in recovering bodies in collapse

The company on Thursday released a statement that said it’s “seeking all legal recourse” because of what it called damage to its reputation.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Everyone knows the partially collapsed building at Canal and North Rampart streets as the Hard Rock Hotel. And that’s a problem, according to Hard Rock International.

The company on Thursday released a statement that said it’s “seeking all legal recourse” because of what it called damage to its reputation, and it questioned what it described as delays leading up to a planned implosion.

It was not immediately clear if the company planned to file a lawsuit.

The building, which collapsed on Oct. 12, is owned by 1031 Canal Development, a local company. Hard Rock International had paid to have its name put on the hotel once it was completed.

Three workers were killed in the collapse, and two bodies remain inside the collapsed building four months later.

In a letter to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Hard Rock International CEO Jon Lucas said the company is “puzzled and frustrated” at how long it is taking to recover the bodies and finalize plans to demolish the building.

Lucas told Cantrell that the company is standing with other people in New Orleans asking for answers on the demolition timeline.

“New Orleans cannot be a city that ignores the plight of its people and those suffering as a result of the disaster,” Lucas wrote to Cantrell.

In a separate letter addressed to the New Orleans community, Lucas said he hopes recovery can happen soon “to bring closure to this great city and its residents.”



