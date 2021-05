ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) A memorial service for missing Seacor crew member Gregory Walcott is set for 11 a.m. Sunday.

Walcott, of Abbeville, remains missing following the Seacor power boat tragedy.

His family and friends will gather at the Ark of the Covenant ministries in Abbeville.

Immediately following the services, a balloon release will be held in his honor.

