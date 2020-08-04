Happening now: Work continues at Hard Rock site in an attempt to retrieve remains

Debris hangs on the side of the building after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Several construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)

Robots are being used to ‘clear a path’ to the remains, but last week there was a delay as the robots had ‘connectivity issues.’

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The slow but steady and necessary work to remove the remains of two people who were killed in the Hard Rock collapse continues this week with the weather forecast promising better conditions for work.

The goal is to remove the remains of Quinnyon Wimberly and Jose Ponce Areola as soon as possible. The timeline for the removal of the remains has been pushed back several times.

Once again Tuesday excavators and other equipment could be seen atop the damaged portions of the building doing work on trying to remove tons of rubble that has trapped the remains in place since the collapse in October 2019.

