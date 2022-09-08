NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag.

The hamster was seen last week by two Loyola University students while they were sitting on a bench.

Image courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana

The discarded bag was on the top of a trash bin.

The students took that hamster into their care before handing it off to a friend.

This is when the Humane Society of Louisiana became involved in this case of rodent relocation.

The hamster was named Gabo and it “ended up being adopted by Ashley Goings and her family that includes three children who have had experience caring for hamsters before,” according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

HSLA said lots of people wanted to adopt Gabo as the story grew on social media.

In the end, a meeting tool place on Loyola’s campus.

That meeting involved Ashley Goings, her family and the hamster.

HSLA was able to see this meeting as well as present “Gabo’s rescuers, Evs Alexander and Austin Hebert, with flower bouquets and two $50 gift cards to Breads on Oak,” according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

“We loved seeing the kids interact with Gabo and we were proud of these two college students for doing the right thing by likely saving Gabo’s life,” says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.