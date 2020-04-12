Hammond Police Department searching for missing elderly man with dementia and diabetes

The Hammond Police Department needs your help.

78-year-old Peter Jackson went missing on Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m.

The missing man “suffers from dementia and diabetes,” according to the Hammond Police Department.

Jackson lives on Clinton Ct. in Hammond.

HPD provided this description on what Peter Jackson was wearing when someone last saw him:

A blue button-up shirt with a white shirt underneath

Blue jeans,

White tennis shoes

Jackson stands 5’7” and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have any information on the location of Peter Jackson, please call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.