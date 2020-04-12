1  of  2
Hammond Police Department searching for missing elderly man with dementia and diabetes

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Hammond Police Department – Louisiana Facebook page

The Hammond Police Department needs your help.

78-year-old Peter Jackson went missing on Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m.

The missing man “suffers from dementia and diabetes,” according to the Hammond Police Department.

Jackson lives on Clinton Ct. in Hammond.

HPD provided this description on what Peter Jackson was wearing when someone last saw him:

  • A blue button-up shirt with a white shirt underneath
  • Blue jeans,
  • White tennis shoes

Jackson stands 5’7” and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have any information on the location of Peter Jackson, please call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

