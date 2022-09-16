LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on Sept. 13 after receiving a complaint about a juvenile being enticed to have sex with an adult man in exchange for money.

According to CPSO, further investigation uncovered that Kentrell Knighton, 38, of Lake Charles had sent text messages to a teenage girl, under the age of 16, about how much she would be paid in exchange for sexual acts.

Knighten was subsequently arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes. Knighten is now being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond of $500,000 by Judge Michael Canaday.