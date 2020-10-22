Half a million Louisianans voted early ahead of final Presidential debate

An early voting sign at the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Early voting numbers for the November 3rd election keep breaking records in Louisiana.

Early voting for the November election in Louisiana is extending its record breaking streak.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin posted a tweet saying 500,000+ voters have cast their ballots early.

✔️Day 5 of early voting is complete!

🎉500,000+ Louisiana voters have made their voices heard

➡️You can join them… early voting continues tomorrow through October 27 (exc. Sun. Oct. 25)

⏱8 am- 7 pm#GeauxVote #GeauxVoteLouisiana pic.twitter.com/i8M6zAoKcH — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) October 22, 2020

“It’s always best to do things ahead of time before it’s too late, you know? You just never know what could happen at the last minute,” said early voter Tyrus Hampton.

Hampton is one of the more than 50,000 early voters in East Baton Rouge Parish, which is seeing the largest early voter turnout numbers in the state.

He, along with many of these voters say Thursday night’s Presidential debate would not make them change their mind about the candidate they want to see in the White House.

Jose Bacci said, “I’m going to watch it tonight just to see what’s going on, you know, the person that I’m trying to vote for to see how he performs.”

Jeanne Smith added, “The first Presidential debate, I was very disappointed in and I hope tonight’s debate is better, but my mind’s made up.”

Early voting runs everyday through Tuesday, October 27 except on Sundays.

You can find the list of early voting locations here.