Hahnville High principal arrested, accused of sexual battery on parent

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday night the arrest of Brian Lumar, the principal of Hahnville High School.

In a written statement announcing the arrest, Sheriff Greg Champagne said that his department was contacted by the parent of a student. According to the sheriff, on March 31, the parent met with Lumar at the high school at the principal’s office. A short time later, according to the sheriff, Lumar re-directed the woman to meet in another private office on school grounds. During that point, according to the sheriff’s office, Lumar committed a sexual battery against the victim without her conscent.

On May 3, the sheriff’s office says Lumar turned himself in and was booked with the following misdemeanor charge:

Louisiana Revised Statute 14:43.1.1 relative to Misdemeanor Sexual Battery is “the intentional touching of the breast or buttocks of the victim by the offender using any instrumentality or any part of the body of the offender, directly or through clothing.”

The sheriff’s office says its detectives were able to corroborate the victim’s statement through sufficient evidence.