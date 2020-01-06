Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Gunshot wound found on body of Baton Rouge man police said overdosed

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who detectives said died of an accidental drug overdose may have been fatally shot.

Joah Ross, 26, was found dead in a Baton Rouge home on New Year’s Day, news outlets reported.

Authorities initially declared the death an overdose, The Advocate reported. Officials with the police department and coroner’s office told the newspaper drugs were found in the room where Ross died. It’s unclear what kind of drugs were found.

Funeral workers later discovered a gunshot wound, the newspaper reported. The body was sent to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, according to chief of investigations Shane Evans. He also said the coroner’s office carried out an internal investigation but didn’t reveal the outcome.

“Somebody’s got to be held accountable,” Ross’ sister Jamie Edwards said. “That one mistake could be what turns this into a cold case while my brother’s killer goes free.”

Detectives returned to the home to collect evidence the day after the discovery, but family members told The Advocate that blood had been wiped up and furniture rearranged in the home following the death.

Ross had a history of drug possession, The Advocate reported citing court documents. But family members said they don’t believe he struggled with addiction.

Baton Rouge police said in a news release Friday that Ross had been shot. It said a motive and suspects were unknown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories