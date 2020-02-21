Live Now
Gun laws resolution fails at Caddo Commission meeting

Louisiana

by: Marquel Sennet

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The issue of gun rights brings a big crowd to Thursday’s Caddo Parish Commission meeting. A resolution authored by commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson failed with a six to six vote.

The goal of the resolution was to urge the Louisiana legislature to strengthen Louisiana’s gun laws by including mandatory requirements for owning and carrying a firearm. Along with legislation making it illegal to possess and use assault weapons (full automatic and semi-automatic with magazines/clips over 20 rounds,) except for the active military or law enforcement on duty.

Johnson says, “It’s just a request asking the state legislature to look and review state gun laws. They can take it and say well we don’t want to do it, throw it in the trash. Or they can take it, review it and say we may have some gaps and then make some changes.”

Many came out in opposition to the resolution including Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

“I’m not as passionate about gun possession like some of them may be but I am passionate about protecting myself and my family.”

Johnson says he may still submit a letter to the state legislature regarding this issue, but on his own behalf and not from the commission. Mass shootings across the country is what prompted Johnson to push for this legislation.

