Group offering free legal advice to Louisiana hurricane survivors

(KLFY)— Disaster Legal Services is offering free legal assistance to low-income hurricane survivors who cannot afford to hire a lawyer.

According to a press release, members of the American Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division will provide legal representation at no charge.

There are certain limitations, according to the release, such as cases that will produce a fee (i.e., cases where fees are paid as part of a court settlement)

To request legal help through DLS, residents are urged to call 1-800-310-7029 or visit www.fema.gov or www.disasterlegalaid.org

To see if you live in a disaster-declared parish, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4570.