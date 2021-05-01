Gretna man pleads guilty in massive $3.9M ‘stash house’ drug bust

NEW ORLEANS — Dorian Williams faces life imprisonment and a $10 million dollar fine after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and engaging in money laundering from drug trafficking.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents from the New Orleans Field Division seized approximately 66 kilograms of cocaine and about $3.9 million in drug proceeds hidden inside the 47-year-old’s Gretna stash house and home.

As part of his guilty plea, Williams agrees to forfeit nearly $5 million in drug proceeds, real estate properties in New Orleans purchased with drug proceeds, and two cars. Williams faces up to life imprisonment, a fine of $10,000,000, at least five years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment and a $200 special assessment fee.

United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo will sentence Williams on August 11.