SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970. Since its inception, people have studied ways to live more sustainably and use fewer resources. In the technology age, a quick Google search can lead you to a cleaner, greener path that fits your lifestyle.

Google Technology Expert Sarah Armstrong said that transportation accounts for about 30% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. The easiest way to leave a greener footprint is by controlling your commute.

According to iseecars.com, more than half of the vehicles driven in Louisiana are SUVs 40.2% and pickup trucks 23.6%. Using the most eco-friendly routes when you launch your map app. This feature will consider your vehicle emissions, traffic, and other road conditions.

Home heating and cooling is another way to manage your carbon footprint.

Manage home energy consumption with a smart thermostat. They range in price from under $30 to $200, can be controlled through an app, and are pre-programmed to provide climate-controlled comfort with less energy waste.

Smart thermostats can save up to 12% on heating bills and up to 15% on cooling. Another way to save money and conserve energy for homeowners is solar panels.

Federal and state tax incentives exist for Louisiana residents to purchase and install solar panels on their homes.

Food waste is another environmental issue that everyone could resolve with minor changes. A study by the Harvard School of Public Health revealed the following:

Up to 40% of all food produced goes uneaten

about 95% of discarded food ends up in landfills

Food waste is the largest component of municipal solid waste at 21%.

Decomposing food waste produces methane, a strong greenhouse gas contributing to global warming. Worldwide, one-third of food produced is thrown away uneaten, causing an increased burden on the environment.

It is estimated that reducing food waste by 15% could feed more than 25 million Americans every year

Eliminate food waste in your home by searching for leftover recipes. Or have fun with AI technology and ask an app like Chat GPT for a recipe with the random assortment of foods and spices in your kitchen. You may be surprised at the culinary delight you can make with food items you usually discard.

Travel is another area Armstrong said Google sees people looking for ways to be more eco-friendly. She suggests searching for carbon-friendly flights, visiting a nearby state or national park, and getting closer to nature.