Grass cutting work crew discovers body on Interstate-55 near Hammond exit

TPSO: Body "was possibly stationary in that location for about 30 days prior to being discovered."

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, a grass cutting work crew found a body in the median of Interstate 55 near Exit 28, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found around 10:15 a.m.

So far, the body has not been identified but was ‘dressed in male clothing,’ according to a preliminary investigation.

TPSO says, “detectives did not observe any signs of trauma to the body.”

Investigators do not have a cause of death and are awaiting the findings of the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains open and if anyone has information that could help investigators in this case, please call TPSO or Crime Stoppers, (800) 554-5245.