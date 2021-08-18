Grants available for charities, faith groups and small businesses affected by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Grants providing COVID-19 relief are now available by the Louisiana Department of Health for charities, faith-based organizations, and small businesses through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program.
Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal tax-exempt status, such as 501(c)(3) organizations. They must use grant funds aid to communities impacted by COVID-19. Priority consideration will be given to nonprofits providing food, employment, and education assistance programs
Small businesses must have 50 or fewer full-time employees. If approved for the grant, they use their funds to provide workforce development activities that directly address the negative economic impact of the COVID-19. These activities must involve workforce preparation or must improve an individual’s employment opportunities by providing:
- Academic education
- Basic education
- Job readiness training
- Vocational, technical, or occupational education
The applications are evaluated based on federal and state guidelines, and on the intended use of the funds and are not awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. $25,000 is the maximum grant award but not all approved will receive that amount.
The program, created by Act 410 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, has a maximum of $10 million to give.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue will be accepting applications on Monday, Aug. 16. Program guidelines, eligibility requirements and the online grant application are available here.