LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding $150 million in grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement project.

The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the infrastructure law co-authored by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation and is also eligible for grants from the infrastructure bill. Grants will continue to be announced over the next four years.

“This funding makes a new I-10 bridge and a stronger Lake Charles a reality,” said Cassidy. “I was specifically thinking of this project as I worked with others on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. This is just the beginning of good news for Calcasieu Parish.”

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) announced on Thursday that after a long battle, the funding was finally coming through.

“Since coming to Congress, my office has worked with our local, state, and federal partners to build consensus and advance the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project,” said Higgins. “Completion of a new bridge is a critical infrastructure priority for the Louisiana delegation. Replacement efforts are moving forward, and this Mega Grant provides the State with significant federal funding. We are building a new bridge at I-10 in Lake Charles.”

Congressman Higgins and members of the Louisiana delegation sent a letter back in May, urging approval of the State’s application for funding. Higgins delivered a follow-up communication in July, as well as continuing to advocate for the project in back-channel communications with DOT.