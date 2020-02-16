Granddaughter abducted at gunpoint from Ochsner hospital found, grandmother arrested

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WWL) The 66-year-old woman who abducted her granddaughter at gunpoint from Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish on Friday has been found, Jefferson Parish officials said.

Evelyn Miller was found at a hotel in Bogalusa around 5 p.m. Saturday, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and she was arrested by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Miller’s 12-year-old granddaughter, Adreana, was found during the arrest and was unharmed.

Rivarde said Miller will be extradited to Jefferson Parish.

Miller pointed a gun at a security guard and other staffers while demanding her granddaughter’s release from the hospital on Friday, the JPSO said.

While escaping with the child, Miller pushed one nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her vehicle, deputies said. However, no one was injured.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II child endangerment alert after the two left the hospital around 5 p.m.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miller for simple kidnapping, five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of simple battery and violation of a firearm-free zone, deputies said.