GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — Detectives in St. James Parish began investigating a double shooting in Gramercy in which a toddler was shot twice.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and Gramercy Police Department both responded to the area near North Mobile Lane in Gramercy.

When they arrived, police discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds — a 23-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital where the man was treated and later released, while the child remains in stable condition after being shot in both of her legs.

The man told police he was getting into his car at the location when an unknown suspect began firing shots at the vehicle. Four other people were inside the car at the time of the shooting — the man’s girlfriend and children, which included a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl, and a 4-month-old baby girl.

Only the man and the two-year-old girl were injured in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the SJPSO at (225) 562-2200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Want to text your tip? Submit it through NIXLE by texting 888777.