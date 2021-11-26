Grambling student dies in crash Thanksgiving evening

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Grambling State University student has died after a crash Thursday evening.

In a statement on the GSU Facebook page, Friday afternoon the university said Zaria L. Griffith, a biology major at the university, died in a crash on Thanksgiving evening. The crash happened on Hwy 167. More details have not yet been released about the incident.

Griffith was from Chicago, Il, and was a Senior Associate Justice in the SGA and a student ambassador.

Plans for memorial service or funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The university said, “We want to encourage all GramFam to be cautious and vigilant while traveling on the highways.”