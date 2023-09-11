GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State is now 0-2 on their season with their most recent brutal 72-10 loss against LSU.

The first quarter seemed promising for the G-Men, only being down by 4. Baton Rouge native Chance Williams was the main reason for Grambling’s quick start with 106 yards on seven carries.

“He’s a talented player in our system,” head coach Hue Jackson said. “He’s the first running back I visited when I became head coach here, and I knew he was going to be special. I think we’re just starting to see the best of chance.”

“I was just focusing on doing the right thing,” Williams said. “Doing everything our coaches tell us to do. Telling my lineman to do everything right. Just give me the crease, and I’ll make the big play.”

The second half is when linebacker Jaquavis Richmond collided with another player, ultimately suffering a head and neck injury. Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, gave a hopeful update on the sophomore, saying a recent surgery has given him feeling back in all extremities.

“For a brief period, there was some loss of feeling in his limbs, which before he was carted off, he regained all except, with the exception of his right leg,” Scott said.

Richmond will reportedly be released from the hospital in Baton Rouge next week.

The G-Men host Florida Memorial in their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. in Eddie G. Memorial Stadium.