GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling Police reported the arrest of a mother after she allegedly strangled her daughter during an argument.

Last Sunday night, Grambling Police arrested 38-year-old Agilia D. Wimberly of Grambling after she allegedly beat and strangled her juvenile daughter during an argument at a Slaughter Street home.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, Wimberly was booked for domestic abuse battery with strangulation after police interviewed her and her daughter at the residence.

Officials said the juvenile informed them that a verbal altercation with her mother became physical and started over the daughter pretending to be pregnant and vaping without her mother’s consent.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to authorities, the daughter told them her mother slapped her across the face, used a closed fist to punch her, and choked her to the point where it was difficult for the victim to breathe.

The daughter reported to officers that she managed to escape and ran to her godmother’s home, which was in close proximity, and contacted authorities. Grambling Fire also responded to the scene and treated the victim’s swollen, bleeding lip and a bleeding ear.

Wimberly was advised of her Miranda rights and allegedly confessed to abusing her daughter, according to authorities. Officers said mother claimed her daughter was being very disrespectful, but this was the first time an altercation like this had occurred between the two.