Governor’s office staffer tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Governor’s office released that information Thursday morning.
The person is in isolation and did not have close contact with the Governor. One other staff member who was deemed to have close contact with this person is quarantining for 14 days from exposure, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health
No other information was released by the Governor’s office.