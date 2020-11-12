Governor’s office staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Governor’s office released that information Thursday morning.

The person is in isolation and did not have close contact with the Governor. One other staff member who was deemed to have close contact with this person is quarantining for 14 days from exposure, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health

No other information was released by the Governor’s office.