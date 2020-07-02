Governor’s office staffer tests positive for COVID-19, several quarantined

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (From Governor John Bel Edward’s Office) — A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, the Governor’s office disclosed on Thursday morning.

The individual is currently asymptomatic and will be in self-quarantine for 14 days, as will staff members with close contact to this person.

The person was at a media briefing and other internal meetings at the State Capitol recently, but 12 other staff members who epidemiologists consider to have had “close contact” at the State Capitol were notified of their exposure on Wednesday night and advised to self-quarantine.

The office will monitor those who are in self-quarantine and will offer testing and support where appropriate. Should other team members test positive, additional people may be advised to self-quarantine.

Further, complete contact tracing will take place today so that all individuals having close contact with the staff member who tested positive will be so advised, asked to self-quarantine and tested if appropriate.

Based on discussions with epidemiologists, Gov. Edwards is not currently considered a close contact of the person who tested positive.

Close contacts are those who likely had exposure within six feet of a person who is infected for at least 15 minutes.

Gov. Edwards made the following statement: