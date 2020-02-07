Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Governor’s office releases statement on lawsuit filed against State Treasurer

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Friday, the Office of the Governor filed suit against Treasurer John Schroder, who has refused to transfer appropriated dollars from the Unclaimed Property Fund to the State General Fund, in compliance with the state’s approved budget.

The Governor’s Executive Counsel, Matthew Block, issued the following statement:

“It is unfortunate the Governor’s Office was forced to take legal action against the Treasurer to compel him to comply with the state’s approved budget, which includes the transfer of unused, excess dollars from the Unclaimed Property Fund to the State General Fund and to pay the bond obligations for I-49 transportation projects. The excess money from the Unclaimed Property Fund was appropriated by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor in HB 105. So far, the Treasurer has simply refused to transfer the money, completely flouting the will of the people’s elected representatives, their Governor and the letter of the law.”

“The law is clear: excess revenues in the Unclaimed Property Fund are to benefit the public. At the end of 2019, the Unclaimed Property Fund hit a peak balance of more than $78 million, leaving a healthy balance for the Treasurer to administer the Unclaimed Property Fund, even after the required transfer of funds. The public does not benefit from the Treasurer simply seeking to grow the size of his government bank account; instead, those funds should be used for roads and bridges, education, and health care. If the Treasurer wants to keep this money, he should ask the Legislature to pass a law for him to do so. With regard to the Treasurer’s argument that these funds will be claimed by its owners, the state has always paid claims to the fund and that will not change.”

To view the lawsuit, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories