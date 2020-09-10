Governor says he’s not losing sleep over recall petition

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he is not concerned about a recall petition seeking to remove him from office.

Edwards was asked a question about the recall effort Thursday afternoon at the end of a press conference, moments after he announced that Louisiana would move into Phase 3 on Friday, September 11, WGNO TV reported.

“There’s a recall petition circulating?” Edwards said. “You know, there are a lot of things that keep me up at night. That’s not one of them.”

A group has announced plans to hold a recall signing rally on September 11 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the neutral ground across from Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.

These groups uniformly express anger at Edwards’ handling of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana. Members share news reports from other states that have relaxed restrictions, just as Edwards announced today he will do.

Edwards has received both praise and criticism for his handling of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Recently, the Republican Party of Louisiana said Edwards needed to allow individual parishes to move into Phase 3.

Nearly six months from the first reported coronavirus case in Louisiana, over 155,000 positive cases have been confirmed, and nearly 5,000 Louisiana residents have died.