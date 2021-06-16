Governor John Bel Edwards to offer incentives for vaccine recipients

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an announcement Thursday regarding vaccine incentives in an effort to attract state residents, who have yet to be vaccinated against the threat of COVID-19, to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

In a press briefing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Edwards will announce those incentives which will be open to Louisianians who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the governor’s office announced.

To date, more than 1.7 million residents have initiated the vaccine series, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

1.5 million Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated, which is roughly 33.3% of the population.

Across the U.S. more than 312 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 146 million being fully vaccinated.

Data shows that 44.4% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.