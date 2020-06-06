Governor John Bel Edwards signs 48 bills into law from 2020 regular legislative session

On Friday, June 5, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 48 bills into law. These bills were from the 2020 Regular Legislative Session.

Of the bills, HB 848 renames Act 833 of 2014 as the April Dunn Act. April was a tireless advocate for people with disabilities and a dedicated staff member who served in the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. She succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on March 28, 2020.