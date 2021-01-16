Governor John Bel Edwards sending 174 national guard troops to Washington D.C. for inauguration

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards is sending 174 Louisiana National Guard troops to the nations capital to assist with security needs ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Beginning this weekend, the troops will used to protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest following the civil unrest on the United States Capitol building last week.

In a press release, the La. National Guard said the guardsmen who volunteered for this mission comprise of members of units from throughout the state.

The troops boarded a plane in Alexandria today and will remain in D.C. until after the inauguration.

