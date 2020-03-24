Governor host roundtable during broadcast with health care professionals, state leaders

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)— Sally Ann Roberts hosted a roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana with Governor John Bel Edwards, health experts and members of his administration.
Topics of discussion included:
- The latest updates on positive cases in Louisiana
- Understanding testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity
- Resources that are available for businesses that are impacted as well as those who are either out of work or have had their work hours reduced
- How the K-12 and Higher Education systems are responding
- Resources for at-home learning, as well as mental health help that is available