Governor host roundtable during broadcast with health care professionals, state leaders

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) As more businesses are being forced to shut their doors during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are wondering where their next paycheck will come from.

“We’re hard working citizens. We’re not out here causing havoc. We’re hard-working like a lot of other people that’s being displaced and we just want to know, what’s going to happen to us at Days Inn? What’s gonna happen?" Suzanne Simpson asked. "Are we gonna get kicked out? Are we going to have to sleep outside because no shelters are open?"