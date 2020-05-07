Governor expected to announce whether state will begin Phase 1 of reopening on Monday

A man walks with some possessions alongside Jackson Square in the French Quarter of New Orleans, normally bustling with tourists, but now nearly deserted due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday, March 27, 2020. While rich in history and culture, New Orleans is economically poor, and the people here are not necessarily well-positioned to weather this latest storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he expects to announce Monday whether the state will be able to begin a phased reopening of businesses shuttered by the fight against the new coronavirus.

His current stay-at-home order runs through May 15. Edwards said Wednesday the overall trends appear positive. But data isn’t yet available on whether all regions of Louisiana meet criteria issued last month in White House guidelines on reopenings.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to trend downward – dropping below 1,500 Wednesday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections is over 30,000 as testing increases. More than 20,000 are presumed to have recovered. There have been 2,094 deaths.