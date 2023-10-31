BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his 14 transition councils and their chairs on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
“We have identified 14 areas in Louisiana that need the most attention and assembled a great group of men and women to take a serious look at solution-driven ideas for the challenges we are facing,” Landry said. “This group of chairs are not only great leaders, but they have real-life experience in each field. They will be meeting on a regular basis to ensure in January, we can hit the ground running and deliver real change to Louisianians. I look forward to receiving their recommendations.”
The councils and their chairs are listed below:
- Agriculture, Fisheries and Land Management Chair Joel Broussard
- Coast and Environment Chair Tony Alford and Chair Tim Hardy
- Constitutional Reform Chair Lane Grigsby
- Crime and Public Safety Chair Tony Clayton and Chair Laura Rodrigue
- Economic Development and Fiscal Policy Chair Ben Bordelon and Chair Mandi Mitchell
- Energy, Chemical, and Maritime Industry Chair Gray Stream
- Healthcare and Hospitals Chair Keith Myers and Chair Allison Pharr
- Infrastructure Chair David Madden
- Insurance Crisis Chair Tim Temple and Chair Ross Laris
- K-12 Education Chair Eddie Rispone and Chair Rebecca Boniol
- Local and Municipal Affairs Chair Guy Cormier and Chair Jason Willis
- Military Issues Chair Doug Judice
- New Orleans Chair Boysie Bollinger
- Workforce Development and High Education Chair Lee Mallett