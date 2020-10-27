Governor Edwards vetoes bill aimed at limiting his ability to impose coronavirus restrictions

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed two bills from the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session.

HB4, the bill aimed at limiting the governor’s ability to impose coronavirus restrictions, has been vetoed.

The governor’s office announced late Tuesday that Edwards vetoed the bill which would give legislators authority to terminate his emergency declarations.

The legislation passed both the Senate and House with votes of 23-13 and 54-30, respectively.

Gov. Edwards has also vetoed HB 51 announcing that neither the bill’s author nor the Attorney General’s Offfice was able to point to the statutory conflict HB 51 is purportedly intended to resolve.