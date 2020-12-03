Governor clarifies context of photo that shows him not wearing a face mask in public

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards dined outdoors at a Baton Rouge country club in early November, while the state was under Phase 3 restrictions; but a photo of the governor is getting a lot of attention after people noticed the he was not wearing a mask.

It shows Edwards standing by several other people at what appears to be the dining area of the country club.

On Wednesday, after the photo came out, the governor issued a statement during an afternoon press conference where he explained how the photo does not tell the whole story.

Edwards says that he had taken his mask off to dine, and afterwards was standing up to put his mask back on and leave, which is when the picture was taken.



Governor Edwards says he was not in violation of breaking any regulations.