Governor calls for 3 days of fasting, prayer during lunch beginning Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards is asking Louisianians to participate in three days of fasting and prayer during lunch time starting Monday, July 20 to July 22.

“I know it’s a little bit unusual,” Edwards said during a press conference Thursday, July 16.

“This will be a spiritual diet and exercise that I, as a Catholic Christian, believe is very important anyway.”

He said the prayers are intended for the people of Louisiana, the sick, the caretakers and the families of those who have passed on.

The idea, he said, arose from a telephone conference he had last week with religious leaders from across the state.

Edwards encouraged everyone, regardless of their religious faith, to participate.