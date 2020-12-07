Gov. John Bel Edwards to travel to White House Tuesday for summit on COVID-19 vaccine

The White House in Washington, is seen early Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, the morning after incumbent President Donald Trump was defeated by his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(KLFY) Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that he will travel to the White House Tuesday to participate in the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, alongside other governors and Alex Azar, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The governor says he will offer his perspective on how Louisiana will distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine, and discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The summit, will feature President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other state, local and private sector officials, Edwards said.

Stacy Hall, Director of the Office of Public Health’s Immunization Program, will travel with the governor.

The event is scheduled to be streamed online only at whitehouse.gov/live beginning at 3 p.m. CST.