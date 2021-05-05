Gov. John Bel Edwards to meet with President Biden in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said during a press conference Wednesday that he will join President Joe Biden when he visits Lake Charles ON Thursday.

Biden has schedules stops in Lake Charles and New Orleans to promote his $2 trillion infrastructure package.

“I’ll be joining the President in Lake Charles tomorrow at the bridge, and again, this is fitting. Infrastructure in Louisiana, roads and bridges, have been given a D-plus grade. Louisiana has 1,634 bridges in poor condition,” Edwards said.

“It is incredibly important that we invest in infrastructure in Louisiana and around the country.”

Edwards said Biden’s visit to Lake Charles is also important because the area is still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, and the assistance needed to fully restore the area can only come from the federal government.

After his Lake Charles stop, Biden will travel to New Orleans and tour the aging Sewerage and Water Board Uptown location and meet with NOLA mayor Latoya Cantrell.

“He will see firsthand the struggles we face as more than 50% of our water systems have infrastructure that is at least 50 years old,” Edwards said.