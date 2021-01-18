Gov. John Bel Edwards to attend inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards will be attending the inauguration of President and Vice-President elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The announcement was made Monday.

In a social media post, Governor Edwards said:

“I am traveling to Washington D.C., and will attend the inauguration this week representing the state of Louisiana at the ceremonial transition of power from one administration to the next.”

“This ceremony will mark a chance for a fresh start, new energy and bold leadership to overcome the many significant challenges facing our country.”