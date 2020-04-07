Gov. John Bel Edwards signs emergency unemployment proclamation

(WAFB) Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Tuesday related to unemployment and the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The proclamation addresses various issues related to unemployment and workers’ compensation and also deems healthcare workers and first responders who work for the state as essential for purposes of the federal ‘Family First Coronavirus Response Act.’

Read the full Proclamation.

In his daily press conference Tuesday, Gov. Edwards said the state has increased capacity to take calls and online applications regarding unemployment concerns.

Many requirements, including weekly qualifications and proof of job searches, have been waived to speed up the process.