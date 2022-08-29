Governor John Bel Edwards (third from left) honored with Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service on Monday, August 29, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was honored by the National Guard Association Monday, August 29.

During a ceremony, Edwards was presented with the Harry S. Truman Award for Distinguished Service, which is the National Guard Association’s highest recognition.

This particular award was established in 1968 and created for individuals whose contributions to the defense and security of the United States are so exceptional they’re deemed worthy of national recognition.

Previous recipients include President Richard Nixon in 1970, Bob Hope in 1972, Senator Strom Thurmond in 1982, Senator Robert Dole in 1994, as well as Senator Roger Wicker and U.S. Rep. Kay Granger in 2020.

After receiving the award, Governor Edwards said, “The true credit should go to the dedicated members of the Louisiana National Guard who selflessly work every day to protect our state.”