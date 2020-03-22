Gov. John Bel Edwards orders Louisiana residents to stay at home

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — In an afternoon press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issues a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus on Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. It will expire on April 13 unless otherwise noted by the governor.

Edwards has issued a closure for all non-essential businesses. Edwards has limited group gatherings to 10 people, as recommended by the federal government. However, state borders are NOT being closed.

The following are “essential activities” and are allowed:

The following are examples businesses that should close:

Edwards said the stay-at-home order was necessary as Louisiana has the fastest growth rate of any state or nation in the world. In America, Louisiana has the third-highest rate of infection per capita — just behind New York and Washington state. Without taking these measures, Edwards said Louisiana is on track to have an infection rate similar to Italy or Spain, which are currently the worst two nations for coronavirus on the planet.

“There’s no reason to believe we won’t be the next Italy,” said Edwards.

Countries like South Korea also started out on a similar trajectory as Louisiana, but also implemented strict measures to keep people isolated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We can get past this, but we’re going to have to take these mitigation measures seriously,” he said.

Edwards said the state is working on creating more ICU beds in the event that they’re needed, and he said he is also asking medical personnel who aren’t using personal protection equipment to donate them to local hospitals.

He also asked people not to spread rumors that state borders were going to be closed. He called those rumors “not true.”

Effective immediately, he said the state’s dashboard that reports the number of cases and deaths related to coronavirus will only be updated once a day at noon going forward.

